Link copied to clipboard
Fire on Center City high rise roof under control, says fire department
About 100 members of the Philadelphia Fire Department rushed to 12th and Sansom Streets Monday afternoon in response to a 2nd Alarm fire on a highrise roof.
About 100 members of the Philadelphia Fire Department rushed to 12th and Sansom Streets Monday afternoon in response to a 2nd Alarm fire on a highrise roof.
Dark plumes of smoke wafted over Center City around 12:45 p.m., prompting several social media posts. One user who captured video of the smoke from below said there were also “several loud explosions.”
Shortly after 1 p.m., the fire department announced on social media that it had placed the blaze under control. Additional details regarding the fire were not immediately made available.