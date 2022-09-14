Restaurant week is back: Now through Sept. 24, Center City restaurants are offering reduced prices to eager diners looking for a deal. About 78 restaurants are participating this time around, offering $25 lunches or $40 per person for three-course dinners.

Planning on going? Here is what you need to know:

Participating Restaurants

This season’s Restaurant Week spans the globe, representing 14 different categories: American, Asian, Brazilian, Creative Western, Cuban, French, German, Indian, “international”, Italian, Mediterranean, Mexican, seafood and South American.

Out of the 78 participants, 62 have outdoor seating (including Cuba Libre, La Peg, and Village Whiskey), while 38 will be offering takeout (such as Koto Sushi, Gran Caffe L’ Aquilla, and Barbuzzo).

Not all restaurants offer the $25 lunch promotion or participate on the weekend. Check on the Center City Restaurant Week OpenTable page to see what is available before booking a reservation, or call the restaurant directly.

Dinner and Show

New this season is the “Dinner and a Show” promotion, which offers discounted tickets to Philly’s art and culture venues and events:

Kimmel Cultural Campus: 10% off on 11 selected performances, such as Annie , Philadanco, Les Misérables , and The Tina Turner Musical .

The Philadelphia Orchestra: 10% off 13 concerts, including Straus and Prince, Mozart’s Requiem , Holt’s the planets, and Home Alone.

Opera Philadelphia: 20% off to see Rossini’s Otello and Black Lodge . Using promo codes DINNER and DINNER20 respectively.

The Philly POPS: 10% on tickets to POPS Rocks The Music of the Moody Blues Go Now !, and A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season .

Wilma Theater: 10% off performances for Those with 2 Clocks and School Pictures.

Unlike Restaurant Week, the Dinner and a Show event discounts will continue until the end of the year.

Parking

Although the subway can take you to Center city for $2.50 — and the Regional Rail for as low as $3.75 — folks in need of parking can get a Restaurant Week digital parking voucher to snag a parking spot for $9 or less.

Between 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m., you can get discounted parking at Interpark, BexPark by Brandwine Realty Trust, LAZ Parking, Patriot Parking, and Philadelphia Parking Authority facilities. But, restaurants no longer provide tear-off parking vouchers — you must download it before heading to any of the participant parking facilities.