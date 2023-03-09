Gunfire erupts in subway concourse under Center City, no injuries reported

No injuries were reported after an unidentified man fired several shots in the underground concourse connecting PATCO to SEPTA near Broad and Locust Streets late Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the concourse below the 1300 block of Locust Street, authorities said.

The shooter fled the scene and remains at large. Police recovered several spent shell casings.

Late Saturday night, a 16-year-old boy was stabbed at SEPTA’s Logan Station on the Broad Street Line. He was hospitalized in stable condition and a 46-year-old man initially was arrested, but it was not clear if he was subsequently charged or released.

Last month, SEPTA said it would increase its police patrols after a 22-year-old Camden County man was fatally stabbed at the 8th Street Station on the Market-Frankford Line in Center City.