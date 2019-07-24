Christmas in July. On July 28, members of the Highway Patrol Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department will escort a Santa Claus-dressed motorcyclist and about 500 of his friends on a ride from the Philadelphia Police Academy in the Northeast to Shriners Hospitals for Children in North Philadelphia. The arrival of the convoy, including members of the Philadelphia chapter of the Centurions, a police-sponsored motorcycle club, will kick off the group’s 23rd annual “Christmas in July Toy Run.” To date, the drive has raised nearly a half-million dollars in donations. For more information, call 215-768-0642.