The troopers told the Gillespies that the area had experienced a rash of burglaries, but that still did not justify their following the family, Stretton said. “He wasn’t doing anything,” the lawyer said. “He was coming home with his family. There has to be a reason to follow someone. That’s the problem, that’s where they were wrong. Sometimes you have a police hunch and it’s right, but this time they were wrong.