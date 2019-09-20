Two months after an African American couple alleged they were racially profiled by a white rookie state trooper who trailed their car for two miles and confronted them in the driveway of their Chadds Ford home, the Pennsylvania State Police said Friday that no racial bias took place but acknowledged that troopers had violated two departmental regulations.
State Police officials released a 25-minute dashcam video depicting the July 8 incident in which Rodney Gillespie, 52, an executive with the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, was handcuffed and verbally rebuffed for saying he did not pull his car over on his unlighted street because he feared being shot.
“One of my best friends is a black trooper that works with me. I don’t want to hear that black nonsense,” Trooper Christoper S. Johnson, 23, says in the video, which shows Gillespie being handcuffed and standing behind his vehicle for about 20 minutes while troopers interrogate him and his wife.
The video starts shortly before the left tires of Gillespie’s rented Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo touched the yellow lines of a residential road that intersects with the road where his family lives, but does not begin when Johnson and his partner began following the Jeep on Baltimore Pike. The trooper activated his flashing lights after the tires touched the yellow lines.
Gillespie and his lawyer, Samuel C. Stretton, contend that the troopers had no reason to be following the Jeep he was driving with his wife, Angela, and their teenage daughter, returning from a visit with relatives in Lambertville, N.J.
“It was all about racial profiling,” Stretton said Friday. “A black man in a white, wealthy area, and when he did not pull over right away they said: Black man not stopping, he’s guilty.”
The troopers told the Gillespies that the area had experienced a rash of burglaries, but that still did not justify their following the family, Stretton said. “He wasn’t doing anything,” the lawyer said. “He was coming home with his family. There has to be a reason to follow someone. That’s the problem, that’s where they were wrong. Sometimes you have a police hunch and it’s right, but this time they were wrong.
"They are a respectful, good family, and they were treated terribly. What was the purpose of cuffing him and searching his car? Once you realize the guy lives there, that’s it.”
The Gillespies are considering a lawsuit, Stretton said. The couple did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.