In tossing Fattah’s bribery convictions in 2018, the Third Circuit found that the jury in Fattah’s trial had heard “overwhelming” evidence that the congressman had accepted bribes from Herbert Vederman, a former Philadelphia deputy mayor and wealthy benefactor who was seeking a White House appointment. Those included cash payments to his children, college tuition for his South African au pair, and $18,000 to help with the purchase of a Poconos vacation home.