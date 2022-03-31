A Chalfont woman shot her live-in boyfriend and paid someone to dig a hole in her backyard so she could bury his body, investigators said Friday.

Ana Maria Tolomello, 48, has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and related offenses in the death of Giovanni Gallina, 65, the owner of the popular Pina’s Pizzeria.

Gallina had been missing for two weeks, and his son, who lives in Italy, contacted police after receiving only vague bits of information from Tolomello, according to the affidavit of probable cause for her arrest. Meanwhile, a local contractor called police in Hilltown Township, saying Tolomello had asked to have a hole dug in her backyard with an excavator, but that she would fill it in herself.

In a later interview with detectives, Tolomello admitted that she shot Gallina in the head with a .38 caliber revolver, but said she did so in self-defense, the affidavit said. She left the body in the bedroom of her home in Chalfont, wrapped in bed linens and a tarp, the document said, and detectives later recovered it.

There was no indication that Tolomello had hired an attorney. She was held being without bail.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.