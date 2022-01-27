Continuing its pledge to improve safety in the wake of shootings near campus, Temple University announced Thursday morning it was forming a task force and tapping former Philly police commissioner Charles H. Ramsey to conduct an audit of campus safety services.

The move comes after student Samuel Collington was shot to death last semester in a near-campus robbery and carjacking, putting the North Philadelphia university on edge and leaving students and staff fearful.

“We are committed to enhancing safety around campus and Commissioner Ramsey’s expertise will be key to ensuring that we are on the right path.” university President Jason Wingard said in a message to the campus.

Ramsey served as Philadelphia’s police commissioner from 2008 to 2016 during which the city’s homicide rate plummeted. He also had co-chaired former President Obama’s task force on policing and led police forces in both Chicago and Washington D.C.

The city’s gun violence epidemic hit painfully close to the campus last November. On Nov. 16, Ahmir Jones, 18, who was not a Temple student, was shot and killed three blocks from campus. Then on Nov. 28, Collington was killed just after returning to his off campus residence after Thanksgiving break.

Wingard at that time promised over the next days and weeks to increase security, including working with the city Police Department to establish more patrols in nearby student residential areas and aiming to boost the 115-officer campus police force by 50%. The university, he said at that time, also intended to upgrade lighting, cameras, and emergency phones and increase the availability of shuttle service and its walking escort program.

Thursday’s announcement, he said, continues those efforts. Four new police officers were added to patrol, six have been hired as officers or trainees, and a dozen more are in the interview process, the university said.

“With an additional 70 applicants, Temple hopes to have a sizable number for its next police academy,” the university said.

Temple also will form a task force on violence-reduction strategies, “which will be used to keep key constituents, including parents and North Philadelphia residents, engaged in enhancing safety,” the university said.

“The answers to solving this crisis can be found only by harnessing the collective expertise of the entire Temple community,” Wingard said. “This is all hands on deck...”

The university also said it was launching a new personal safety mobile app, called RAVE Temple Guardian, which students can use to connect directly with the campus police department to request virtual and physical escorts and report problems.

Temple’s medical school also plans to develop a center within the school for violence prevention intervention. Dr. Amy Goldberg, dean of the medical school and a trauma surgeon, after a series of shootings including two deaths in the early hours of New Year’s Day, tweeted: “Last night was an abomination in our city. Our community is dying. Where is the outrage ... from everyone?”