It’s the allegations of lying in the Afghanistan Papers that hurt most. For example, despite public proclamations that relationships between the U.S. military and Afghan security forces were strong, a U.S. soldier told SIGAR that the Special Forces teams — like the one Michael served on — “hated” the Afghan police and called them “the bottom of the barrel in the country that is already at the bottom of the barrel.” Another officer said a third of police recruits were “drug addicts or Taliban.”