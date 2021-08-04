A 28-year-old man was killed Tuesday night during an armed robbery outside a strip club in South Philadelphia, police said.

The victim, whom police did not identify, was shot once in the chest just after 9:30 p.m. in the parking of Cheerleaders Gentlemen’s Club on the 2700 block of South Front Street, according to investigators. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he died from his injuries about two hours later.

A witness to the shooting told police he and the victim had been sitting in his car, preparing to leave the parking lot, when two men walked up to them and threatened them with guns, police said.

During the robbery, one of the men opened fire, striking the victim in the chest. The attackers then fled the scene.

Investigators said no weapon was recovered, and the search for the suspects was active Wednesday morning.

The victim was the 322nd person killed in Philadelphia this year, according to police statistics.