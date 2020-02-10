Perrystead Dairy, his first foray into solo cheese production after working as a consultant in the industry for years, received a $126,039 state grant last month that will cover about 85% of the cost of building a creamery to convert milk to cheese. He still needs start-up capital, but wants to produce two cheeses a season, eight annually, starting as soon as this year. He anticipates needing a small workforce, just a few people initially, but hopes to double capacity in his second year.