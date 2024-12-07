Security guard stabbed at Five Below in Cheltenham mall

A Five Below security guard at a store in the Greenleaf at Cheltenham mall complex was stabbed Friday night, resulting in life-threatening injuries, Cheltenham Township police said.

According to the police report, a man had entered the Five Below at 2401 Cheltenham Ave. earlier on Friday and attempted to steal some merchandise but was stopped by the security guard.

The man returned around 6:30 p.m. with a knife and stabbed the guard repeatedly, then ran away with a woman. Police transported the security guard to a trauma center, where he underwent emergency surgery. They said he is expected to survive.

Police are searching for the assailant, and for his companion as a potential witness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600, Ext. 499.