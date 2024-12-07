Skip to content
News
Link copied to clipboard
Link copied to clipboard

Security guard stabbed at Five Below in Cheltenham mall

Cheltenham Township police are asking the public’s help to identify the suspect and a potential witness.

A security guard was stabbed at Greenleaf at Cheltenham, formerly the Cheltenham Square Mall, on Friday, Dec. 6.
A security guard was stabbed at Greenleaf at Cheltenham, formerly the Cheltenham Square Mall, on Friday, Dec. 6. Read moreDAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
    by Jenn Ladd
    Published 

A Five Below security guard at a store in the Greenleaf at Cheltenham mall complex was stabbed Friday night, resulting in life-threatening injuries, Cheltenham Township police said.

According to the police report, a man had entered the Five Below at 2401 Cheltenham Ave. earlier on Friday and attempted to steal some merchandise but was stopped by the security guard.

The man returned around 6:30 p.m. with a knife and stabbed the guard repeatedly, then ran away with a woman. Police transported the security guard to a trauma center, where he underwent emergency surgery. They said he is expected to survive.

Police are searching for the assailant, and for his companion as a potential witness.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheltenham Township Police Department at 215-885-1600, Ext. 499.