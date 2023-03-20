Cherry Hill schools’ superintendent has been recruited to a Pa. district

Cherry Hill School Superintendent Joseph N. Meloche has been tapped to become schools chief of the Rose Tree Media school district in Pennsylvania, ending his eight-year tenure as superintendent in South Jersey.

After a national search, the Rose Tree Media district in Delaware County selected Meloche for the job, said Ken Dinitz, board vice president. The nine-member board is expected to vote on the appointment Thursday night.

Dinitz said the board plans to offer Meloche a five-year contract to oversee the K-12 district with about 4,000 students and six schools. Details of the agreement were not immediately available.

“We’re all really enthusiastic about this choice,” Dinitz said Monday. Meloche would begin the position July 1, if approved, he said. He would succeed Eleanor DiMarino-Linnen, who retired in 2022.

Meloche did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

In a statement released by the Rose Media Tree District, he said: “I am thrilled to join the dedicated faculty and staff of the Rose Tree Media School District. There has been such a discernible sense of pride throughout this process, reflecting the heart of the educational community. I am excited to begin meeting students, families, staff members, and community members as we embark on this journey together.”

Meloche, who was named the 2021 New Jersey Association of School Administrators State Superintendent of the Year, was appointed Cherry Hill schools superintendent in August 2015 after serving as an assistant superintendent and principal. He is the first district alumnus to serve as the superintendent. He previously was a teacher in the Willingboro and Maple Shade school systems.

The Cherry Hill district is among the largest school systems in New Jersey with 19 schools, enrolling more than 11,000 students.

This is a developing story and will be updated.