A South Jersey police officer who used a Taser to stop a man who was driving an unregistered ATV, causing him to crash and flip the vehicle and suffer serious injuries, has been charged with official misconduct, aggravated assault and falsifying and tampering with public records, the state Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday.

Tyquan McIntosh, 28, an officer with the Chesilhurst Police Department in Camden County,

fired the Taser while trying to arrest at a 23-year-old man who was driving an ATV on a public street in August 2020, said Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck. The man, whose name was released, then crashed the vehicle and suffered significant injuries including, a fractured vertebra, a fractured collar bone, and a concussion, authorities said.

New Jersey police officers are not permitted to use a Taser on someone operating a moving vehicle except in circumstances that justify deady force.

McIntosh was initially charged with aggravated assault for using excessive force during an arrest. More charges were added when authorities learned that he made false statements on official reports of the incident, authorities said.

Efforts to reach McIntosh’s attorney, Wayne Powell, were not successful.

The ATV driver was changed with eluding police and resisting arrest, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said. Those charges are pending.