Chester County District Attorney Thomas P. Hogan announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election in the fall.
Hogan, 52, said he pulled out of the race for three reasons: He had accomplished all he set out to do during his eight years in office; he’s lookingto meet a new challenge; and he wants to spend more time with his family.
“That’s it. No scandals. I am still happily married to my wife of 22 years and have two great kids. No back story. I am still the nerd who never even tried marijuana,” Hogan said in a statement. “Nope, I am just somebody recognizing that there is a time to leave public life."
Hogan, a Republican, ran uncontested in the May primary and was set to face Deb Ryan, a former prosecutor in his office, who ran unopposed on the Democratic side.
As he announced his departure, he offered an endorsement for First Assistant District Attorney Michael Noone to be his replacement on the ticket. Noone has worked alongside Hogan for seven years, helping lead the office’s Overdose Prevention Task Force, running its Elder Abuse Task Force, and handling all sexual assault prosecutions for the district attorney’s office.
“Mike is well-known to law enforcement and our judges,” Hogan said. “He will keep Chester County safe.”
A native of Wisconsin, Hogan joined the district attorney’s office as a prosecutor in 1998. He won its top spot in 2011.
During his tenure, the office prosecuted several high-profile cases, including the road-rage murder of Bianca Roberson at the hands of David Desper, and the successful prosecution of Gary Lee Fellenbaum III, who fatally tortured 3-year-old Scott “Scotty” McMillan.
More recently, Hogan took a stand against the Mariner East II pipeline, impaneling a grand jury to investigate its operator, Energy Transfer Partners. His efforts were joined a month later by state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office opened up its own investigation.
“The Chester County District Attorney’s Office now stands as that ‘shining city upon a hill,’ an example of what a prosecutor’s office should and must be,” Hogan said. “The DAO is as strong and deep as it ever has been. I am proud to leave that as my legacy.”