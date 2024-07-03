High school football player shot, killed in Chester

A 17-year old Chester High school football player was shot and killed over the weekend, Chester police said Wednesday.

Around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of gunshots near 24th Street and Crosby Street in Chester, the police department said in a statement.

Advertisement

When officers arrived, they found the teen, later identified as Zaheem Sabree, lying in the 100 block of East 24th Street and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, where he was pronounced dead.

No weapon was recovered, and police have made no arrests. Authorities gave no motive for the crime, which remains under investigation.

Sabree was a rising senior in the Chester-Upland School District who had played defensive back and wide receiver on the high school football team since his sophomore year.

“The shocking passing of Zaheem is a major loss for our school community and affects everyone from classmates to teachers who had the privilege of knowing him,” a spokesperson for the school district said in a statement. “His dedication and spirit as a member of our High School football program is irreplaceable and he will be missed by his teammates and coaches, who remember him not just as a player, but as a friend on and off the field.”

The school district is offering support services for staff and students, officials said.

“We encourage parents and caregivers to talk openly with their children about this tragedy,” the district spokesperson said. “Again, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Zaheem. His presence will be greatly missed, and our school community mourns this tragic loss together.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Maher at (610) 447-8428 of the Chester Police Department or Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division Detective Sean Gallagher.