A 4-year-old girl was killed in a shooting outside a Chester gas station on Tuesday morning, police said.

The child, whose name was not released, was found shot inside a vehicle parked at the Sunoco gas station at 9th and Kerlin streets in Chester, according to investigators. It wasn’t immediately clear how the girl was shot, but detectives believe she either shot herself accidentally or was shot by a sibling with an unsecured gun.

Chester Police and the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.