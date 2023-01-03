Pennsylvania State Police troopers found a couple dead inside their home Monday evening in Chester Heights, investigators said Tuesday.

Troopers had been contacted by a relative of the couple, who had not heard from them for some time, officials said. During a welfare check at the couple’s home on Highland Circle, troopers discovered the 71-year-old man and 68-year-old woman unresponsive inside.

State police did not disclose the cause and manner of the deaths.

Law enforcement sources said the deaths do not appear to be random, and that there is no danger to the public.

Neighbors told The Inquirer on Tuesday that the couple had lived in the home for decades. They were friendly, but generally kept to themselves. Their home was still heavily decorated for Christmas, a tradition the couple embraced every year, according to those neighbors.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.