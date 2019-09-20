Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two men Friday morning near Chester High School, not far and less than a day after two students were shot just after classes were dismissed on Thursday.
The shootout happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the area of 10th and Parker Streets, a block from Columbus Elementary School and two blocks from the high school.
The video shows a man in a light blue outfit with a handgun already drawn going after another man in a dark hooded top with white arm stripes and dark pants who responds by pulling a gun from his waistband. The two men circle a light-colored GMC as they fire shots at each, striking the SUV’s front windshield several times.
A man in a car parked in front of the GMC can be seen fleeing for safety, while two people across the street duck for cover behind a vehicle.
The man in the light-blue outfit finally ran away, knocking over a Delaware County Daily Times newspaper box. The other man eventually ran off in the opposite direction.
It was unclear if either man was wounded in the exchange of gunfire.
The Chester Police Department released the video and asked for the public’s help in identifying the man in the dark outfit. Police identified the other man as Haneef Payne and said a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
On Thursday, two teen boys were wounded — one critically — in a shooting near Chester High School, police said.
Around 3 p.m., Chester police were on patrol in the area for school dismissal when they heard gunshots nearby.
In the 300 block of West Eighth Street, the officers found two boys, ages 15 and 17, had been shot, police said. The younger victim was shot in the lower torso, right arm, and left leg. The older boy was shot in the left foot. They were taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where the younger boy was listed in critical condition. The second victim was reported in good condition.
Both victims are students at Chester High, located at Ninth and Barclay Streets, police said.
A third person at the shooting scene suffered an anxiety attack and was treated at the scene by paramedics, police said.
Anyone with information on either case can contact Detective Victor Heness at 610-447-8429 or vheness245@chesterpolice.org.