A fight at Chester High School early Thursday escalated to a stabbing, police said, leaving one student injured and three others in custody.

Officers were called to the high school, on West 9th Street, just after 10:30 a.m., according to Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky. A student there, whom Gretsky did not identify, was taken to a nearby hospital for a superficial, four-inch laceration to his arm. Investigators believe the victim was stabbed with a can opener, and that no weapons were used during the altercation.

He was treated at the hospital and is in stable condition. Three other students, one of them 18, were arrested at the scene. Their names had not been released, and officers were still determining if they would face criminal charges in the alleged attack, Gretsky said.

Thursday was the fourth day of school for the Chester Upland School District, in which 7,200 students are enrolled. Officials at the district said that the school was placed into lockdown immediately after the stabbing was reported, and that no other students were injured. The lockdown was lifted about an hour later.

