Hollman, who had a job and no criminal record, was arrested blocks from the scene driving a white SUV that matched the description of the killer’s getaway vehicle, down to the first three letters of the license plate, YZA. At the trial, two witnesses implicated him: A homeless man who said he saw Hollman at the scene, and a neighbor of Hollman’s who said she had been riding in the SUV with him and others when Hollman and another man got out and she heard a gunshot.