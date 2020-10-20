A 62-year-old woman was fatally wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in Chester, police said.
Shortly before 1 p.m., police responding to a report of a vehicle accident and shots fired found a gray Ford Fusion that had struck a pole in the 1400 block of West Ninth Street.
Diana Davis was inside the car and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her side, police said. She was transported to Crozer Chester Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later. It was the city’s 30th homicide of the year.
The car had been struck by bullets on the passenger door and the trunk area, police said.
A crime scene with numerous shell casings was located in the area of Ninth Street and Central Avenue. Another car at that location was struck by gunfire. Two females and a 1-year-old child were in the vehicle but were not injured, police said..
Anyone with information helpful to the investigation can contact Chester Detective Rhaheem Blanden at 610-447-8420 or rblanden280@chesterpolice.org, or Delaware County Detective Vincent Ficchi at 610-891-4681 orficchivc@co.delaware.pa.us.