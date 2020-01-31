A 14-year-old boy was in custody Friday and facing charges in the fatal shooting this week of a 79-year-old man in Chester, police said.
Police said Zhafir Tinsley-Jones shot Robert Womack in the back of the head while Womack was in a gray Chevrolet Impala in the area of Third and Highland Street shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers were responding to reports of gunfire at that location Wednesday when they were diverted to Third and Wilcox Streets in neighboring Trainer, where the Impala had crashed. Womack was found behind the wheel of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police returned to Third and Highland in Chester and found a parked car had been hit by gunfire and several shell casings in the street.
“Zhafir Tinsley-Jones shot and killed the [victim] in his vehicle,” police said in a news release Thursday announcing that the teen was wanted by police.
A police spokesman, Capt. James P. Chubb, on Friday said in an email that Tinsley-Jones was being charged with criminal homicide. No details on the teen’s apprehension were released.
Chubb said Tinsley-Jones was outside the Impala when he shot Womack. Chubb said there was a 17-year-old boy wearing a ballistic vest inside the car with Womack at the time of the shooting. Chubb said the motive for the shooting was still unknown.