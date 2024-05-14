Armed police standoff in Chester shut down I-95 after pursuit crossed state lines

All lanes on I-95 near Chester were briefly closed Tuesday afternoon after a tense standoff between police and two crashed vehicles.

Local and state police from Pennsylvania and Delaware were seen gathered at a home at 12th and Kerlin Streets around noon with guns drawn, according to TV news helicopter footage.

A black SUV was wrecked and overturned outside the home. Another vehicle, a maroon sedan, had also crashed at the property and was seen riddled with bullet holes.

Police eventually pulled one unresponsive person from the sedan, NBC10 reported, placing them in handcuffs and under the cover of a white sheet.

I-95 was closed in both directions between Exits 4 and 6 during the incident and was reopened to traffic around 1 p.m.

Delaware-based media outlet The News Journal reported that police from that state had pursued a shooting suspect by vehicle across state lines into Chester.

Law enforcement officials have yet to comment publicly on what led to the standoff.