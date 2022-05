A man was shot and killed inside a Delaware County market Wednesday morning, police said.

The man, who was not identified by authorities, was shot inside KNF Market on West Third Street just after 10:15 a.m., and died in the store.

Chester police are searching for an 18-year-old suspect for whom they’ve obtained an arrest warrant, the police department said in a statement posted to Facebook. Police identified the suspect as Muhammad McBride and asked for the public’s help in locating him.