Judge grants new trials for three Chester men who say they were falsely accused of a 1997 murder

Three Delaware County men who have spent over two decades in prison for a murder they say they did not commit are one step closer to possible freedom after a judge’s order Thursday granted them new trials.

Derrick Chappell, Samuel Grasty, and Morton Johnson were barely out of high school in 1997 when police accused them of killing an elderly Chester woman found beaten and sexually assaulted in her apartment. Each man was found guilty of murder and related offenses by juries in the early 2000s and received de facto life sentences.

But over 20 years and a series of appeals, the three men maintained their innocence, as their lawyers said unreliable witnesses, a false confession, and unscrupulous police work led to their clients’ undue arrests.

Their plea for new trials made headwinds last August during hearings before a Common Pleas judge, a multiday pitch from their legal teams insisting that if Chappell, 41, Grasty, 46, and Johnson, 42, were tried today, DNA technology that hadn’t existed in 1997 would exonerate them by proving that a single, unknown perpetrator had assaulted 70-year-old Henrietta Nickens.

Common Pleas Judge Mary Alice Brennan ordered Thursday that Chappell, Grasty, and Johnson should be granted new trials — though whether those trials occur will depend on whether Delaware County prosecutors choose to retry the case.

“We’re ecstatic,” said Paul Casteleiro, Grasty’s defense attorney and the legal director of exoneration nonprofit Centurion. “It’s an order that affirms what we’ve been telling the Delaware District Attorney’s Office for years — that these guys are innocent.”

Casteleiro said Brennan’s order means that if the evidence from the August hearings were presented at a new trial, there’s a likelihood that “the verdict would be different.”

Prosecutors can appeal the ruling or retry the case, but Casteleiro said he’s “hopeful this is the beginning of the end.”

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

The court set a May 23 bail hearing for Chappell, Grasty, and Johnson.

Casteleiro said he spoke to Grasty’s mother over the phone Thursday, and had given the message to State Correctional Institution Phoenix, where Grasty is incarcerated, and expects a call from Grasty later in the afternoon.

“It’s kind of overwhelming in a lot of ways,” the attorney said of his call with Grasty’s mother. “You could imagine what his mom thinks and the emotion that’s attached to everything — for 25 years, it’s ‘I didn’t do this, I had nothing to do with it’, and then finally, finally, finally, someone is saying, ‘Yeah, we agree with you.’ "