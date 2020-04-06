A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in the City of Chester Sunday night, police said.
Officers responding to a call for a shooting about 9:20 p.m. found Sinsir Parker in the middle of the street on the 2600 block of Swarts Street, police said.
The boy, who had been shot in the face, was pronounced dead at scene.
Initial reports indicted the boy was wounded during a drive by shooting that left bullet shell casings scattered along the street.
The death raised to 14 the number of homicides in Chester this year.