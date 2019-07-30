The work is part of a $103.6 million project that also will affect two Schuylkill Avenue crossings over I-76, the I-76 west ramp to Chestnut Street, the Walnut Street ramp to I-76 east, and the stone arch bridges on Chestnut Street over 24th Street and railroad tracks. Portions of walls along the river also will be repaired. The prime contractor on the project is Buckley & Co. of Philadelphia.