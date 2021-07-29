A Montgomery County man has been charged with attempted murder for “cruelly and severely” beating his 2-month-old son, the District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Daniel Rohloff, 33, of Jefferson Street in Bridgeport, was jailed Wednesday on $1 million cash bail for attacking his son Landon on Monday and Tuesday inside the home he shares with the baby’s mother, authorities said.

Evidence of the assaults, including the sounds of the child crying, were recorded on surveillance cameras in the home, DA Kevin Steele said.

“Baby Landon was cruelly and severely injured at the hands of this defendant, who as his father had a duty to protect him,” Steele said. “We will seek to hold him responsible for his actions.”

On Tuesday morning, Landon’s parents took him to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where doctors found he had injuries to multiple organs, rib fractures, both new and healing, bruising and lacerations to his liver, and bruising on multiple areas of his body.

The investigation by Upper Merion police and Montgomery County detectives uncovered the Rohloff’s home surveillance cameras, and the fact that the Montgomery County Office of Children and Youth had assigned a caseworker to the family since Landon’s birth in May after Rohloff exhibited “strange behavior” while the child’s mother was giving birth, authorities said.

In addition to attempted murder, Rohloff is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment. He is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility, and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Aug. 9.