Child killed, two others injured crossing a street in North Philly

A 1-year-old girl was killed and two women were injured crossing a street in Philadelphia Saturday night, police said, in what is a tragic conclusion to a week in which two pedestrians and a bicyclist were hit by cars, two of them fatally, in the span of three hours Wednesday.

The crash resulting in the child’s death occurred just before 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North Front Street and East Wyoming Avenue in the city’s Feltonville section, police said.

According to police, a 31-year-old woman and a female described as “a young adult” were crossing westbound on Wyoming Avenue with the 1-year-old when they were struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Front Street. The child was taken by medics to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she was pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m., police said.

The other two victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center and were reported in stable condition, police said in a statement just after 10:30 p.m.

Police provided no information on the driver of the vehicle or the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.