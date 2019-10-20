A 2-year-old girl has been killed in the second shooting of a young child in less than 24 hours in Philadelphia.
Police said the child was shot once in the back of the head at the scene of a triple shooting inside a home on the 3300 block of North Water Street in Kensington about 3:30 p.m. Medics pronounced her dead at 3:41 p.m.
The two other victims were the child’s 24-year-old mother, who was shot in the head and back, and a 33-year-old man, shot once in the stomach, police said.
Both were taken to Temple University Hospital, where the man was in critical condition and the woman in stable condition late Sunday afternoon, police said.
No arrests were made. Police said the shots came from outside the home.
Earlier Sunday, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police posted a $5,000 reward for information in connection with the shooting Saturday night of an 11-month-old child in North Philadelphia.
The baby was shot four times — once in the back of the head and the chest, and twice in the buttocks — while in the back seat of a car driven by his stepmother on the 700 block of West Luzerne Street in the city’s Hunting Park section about 7:51 p.m. The woman did not realize the baby had been shot until she got to her home in Logan, police said.
The child remains in critical condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.