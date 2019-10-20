A $5,000 reward was posted Sunday for any information leading to the arrest of the gunman responsible for shooting an 11-month-old child Saturday night in North Philadelphia.
“This incident is simply head-scratching,” said John McNesby, president of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police, which offered the bounty. “Somebody has information that can lead to an arrest in this reckless shooting and we’re asking those individuals to come forward with information to help close this case.”
The child reportedly remained in critical condition Sunday afternoon at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children after being shot four times in the city’s Hunting Park section while riding inside a car that his stepmother was driving in the 700 block of West Luzerne Street. Police said the child was struck once in the back of the head and in the chest, and twice in the buttocks.
About an hour earlier, three men were shot less than a mile from the scene. Police have not said whether they believe the shootings were related.
The baby’s stepmother told police she didn’t realize the child had been shot until she reached her home on the 4900 block of Camac Street in the city’s Logan neighborhood.
McNesby said tipsters can claim their reward by calling police at 215-686-TIPS or East Detectives at 215-686-3243. Police on Sunday afternoon said they had made no arrests.