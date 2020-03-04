Concerns about the illness prompted a public meeting Monday night at the Free Library of Philadelphia’s main branch, Parkway Central, with a panel of medical and public health experts. About 60 people, including some from the Chinese community attended. They wanted to know about transmission of the illness and how to protect themselves, said Curtis Miyamoto, a physician with Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine who was one of the panelists, and they said they had seen some discrimination since coronavirus became worldwide news. One woman who lives in a high-rise apartment building with a large number of Chinese residents said delivery people have been reluctant to come inside.