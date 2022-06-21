An early morning fire tore through at least two buildings in Chinatown on Tuesday, with firefighters still battling the blaze hours later.

At around 1:55 a.m., firefighters received a call of a fire on the 100 block of North 10th Street, said Capt. Derek Bowmer, the executive officer of the Philadelphia Fire Department. A fire station is located just feet away from the fire, on the corner of North 10th and Cherry streets, and firefighters were on scene within 30 seconds, he said.

The two-alarm fire was placed under control just before 6:15 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department posted on Twitter.

The fire started at a building with a market on the ground floor and extended to the building adjacent to it, said Bowmer. An apartment building next door to the fire was evacuated, 6ABC reported. At around 4:15 a.m., there was a partial collapse of the roof of the building.

As of shortly after 6 a.m., it was unknown if there were any injuries or how many people had been evacuated. Firefighters were dousing the buildings from the top and rear of the structure, from North Hutchinson Street. Around 100 fighters were on scene to try to stamp out the flames, said Bowmer.