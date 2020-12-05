The fatal shooting follows one on Thursday evening in which 14-year-old Tahmair Timms was shot and killed on the 5900 block of Mascher Street in Olney, about two miles north of the Saturday morning shooting. Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said he wasn’t sure if Timms was the intended target or was hit by stray gunfire because police found 10 shell casings “from a large-caliber semi-automatic weapon.” No arrests have been made.