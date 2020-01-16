“My first semester there, a lot of them tested me, and I almost quit. I said I don’t think I can do this. But I realized they were pushing me away because they actually wanted me to stay, particularly the black girls, because they saw themselves in me. And during that initial teaching experience, I realized for the first time that I was living for more than just myself. And that helped me look at my work and the world in a new way,” said Chukwu, who was born in Nigeria and followed her oil-industry parents to Alaska before going to college in Chicago and finally to Temple.