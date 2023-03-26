Death toll has risen to 4 in West Reading chocolate factory; 3 people are still missing

WEST READING, Pa. — The death toll after a Friday explosion at the R.M. Palmer chocolate factory in Berks County has increased to four people, according to authorities. Three people remain missing and the cause of the blast remains under investigation.

Crews from local fire departments, EMS agencies, police departments and the state’s search and rescue task force worked through the night with hopes of finding four Palmer employees who remained unaccounted for Saturday night. One of them was found, authorities announced at a news conference Sunday morning.

The explosion at a community institution known for making hollow chocolate Easter bunnies has rocked the tight-knit town of 4,500.

Eight patients were taken to Reading Hospital after the blast, according to a spokesperson. Of those, one was transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital, two have been admitted in fair condition, and the others have been discharged.

Rescuers worked frantically to find unaccounted-for employees. A search dog helped locate a survivor in the rubble overnight Friday. Another fatality was discovered Saturday.

Over the weekend, neighbors and relatives of the missing workers monitored rescue efforts from a hillside, hoping people would be pulled out alive from the wreckage as dogs and excavators went through debris.

As the hours passed, families grew increasingly desolate. Frankie Gonzalez bought a pair of binoculars in hopes of catching a glimpse of his sister Diana Cedeno, 45. She worked in packaging at the factory and hadn’t been heard from since Friday.

Another man sought Mayor Samantha Kaag at West Reading Borough Hall Saturday night, begging for an update. She consoled him, offered her cell phone, but had nothing new to report at the time.

“Unfortunately we don’t have answers to give, we can’t bring them solace, we can’t bring them understanding,” Kaag would say later that evening.

West Reading had command centers set up to deliver any information to families when it became available, she said.

Emergency workers continued rescue efforts through the night. The chances of that happening continued to diminish because of the “violence of the explosion,” said West Reading Fire Chief Chad Moyer Saturday night.

Conflicting information released by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) only added to the chaos. PEMA initially reported five people had died in the explosion, which had to be revised. Initially, PEMA listed gas as a possible cause for the explosion, which Mayor Kaag said was too early to do.

R.M. Palmer was founded in 1948 and employs 850 people, according to its website. Its chocolate eggs, miniature peanut butter cups, and Yoo-hoo mini bars are on offer at major stores like CVS and Walmart.

In a statement, the company said that it was trying to reach employees and members of their families but that all forms of communication were out of commission. Palmer has set up a family support line at 610-374-5224, extension 539.

This is a developing story and will be updated.