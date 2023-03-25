What we know so far about the West Reading chocolate factory explosion

Five people were killed and six people remain missing after an explosion at a West Reading chocolate factory Friday afternoon that sent a column of black smoke into the sky and rattled the windows of homes four blocks away.

It’s not clear what caused the explosion, said L. Paul Vezzetti, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, which was notified of the explosion around 5 p.m. Friday and is assisting with the aftermath.

“I was sitting by the window I heard a powerful explosion, felt a puff of air touch the back of my neck, the windows rattled and blinds shook,” wrote Jayson Messner, who said he lives approximately four blocks away from the factory, in a Facebook post on Saturday morning. Photos Messner posted show black and gray smoke filling the sky, bright orange flames, and an enormous mound of rubble and debris surrounded by brick buildings still standing. West Reading is a small town about 65 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

Reading Hospital received a total of eight patients, according to a spokeswoman for the hospital. Of those, one was transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital, two have been admitted in fair condition, and the others have been discharged.

The explosion occurred at the R.M. Palmer Co., which was founded in 1948 and employs 850 people, according to its website. Among other candies, the company manufactures chocolate bunnies and eggs for Easter.

“I’m asking for continued cooperation from the public to avoid the area,” Mayor Samantha Kaag wrote in a statement posted to Facebook. “Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of those who have been affected.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.