Philadelphia City Treasurer Christian Dunbar was fired Friday after federal authorities charged him with embezzling money from his previous employer and entering into a sham marriage to obtain U.S. citizenship.
In court filings, FBI agents accused Dunbar, 40, of stealing $15,000 from two of his clients at Wells Fargo, where he worked as a financial adviser before taking a job with the city in 2016.
In fact, the agents said, the bank had conducted an internal investigation that concluded he likely stole the money before he went to work in city government.
Mayor Jim Kenney appointed Dunbar to run the Treasurer’s Office last year. The office handles the issuance of notes and bonds on behalf of the city’s general fund, works to maintain the city’s credit rating and oversees its $4 billion investment portfolio.
A spokesperson for Kenney confirmed Dunbar’s firing, but stressed that the charges against him have nothing to do with his work as a public servant.
" I have asked Inspector General Alexander DeSantis to begin a thorough review of the City Treasurer’s Office during the time of Dunbar’s employment as both Deputy Treasurer and Treasurer," the mayor said in a statement. "This review can help resolve any concerns about the Office’s conduct and transactions during this period.”
Dunbar could not be immediately reached for comment Friday. It was not clear from court records whether he had obtained an attorney.
Authorities also accused Dunbar on Friday of securing his U.S. citizenship through a fake marriage to one of his former classmates at Temple University.
Born in Liberia, Dunbar came to the U.S. in 1988 and later obtained temporary protected status, allowing him to remain as a refugee from the civil wars that divided his native country in West Africa in the 1990s and early 2000s. In his public profile with the city, Dunbar claims he is descended from Harriet Tubman.
Dunbar graduated from Temple University where he played football and served as captain of the team.
It was during those student days, authorities said Friday, that Dunbar met a fellow classmate who he later married in an alleged bid to use her citizenship to obtain a green card and eventually citizenship for himself.
During his decadelong marriage, Dunbar secretly married another woman, a Temple classmate from Senegal, in a ceremony in that country in 2013, investigators said.
He divorced his first wife a year after he was sworn in as a U.S. citizen in 2016.
Authorities did not name either woman in Friday’s court filings.
U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain is expected to release more information about the case at a 2 p.m. news conference.
Staff writer Laura McCrystal contributed to this article.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.