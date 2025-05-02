Alleged ‘Delco Pooper,’ charged by police, speaks: ‘Road ragers don’t smile’

Alleged “Delco Pooper” Christina Solometo smiled in her mug shot and laughed in front of news cameras Thursday as she was led away in handcuffs to face charges for allegedly defecating on the hood of another motorist’s car, smiling, and then driving away during what police said was a road rage incident this week.

When reached by phone Friday, Solometo said: “I cannot wait to talk, but guess what? I have to refer you to the lawyer.”

But before she did, Solometo promised: “It will be a great story.”

“Road ragers don’t smile,” she said.

A message left for the number Solometo gave for her attorney was not immediately returned.

Meanwhile, instead of leaning away — very far away — from Solometo, the people of Delaware County have leaned in with memes, nicknames, and even a new food dish created in her honor.

I never thought I’d say this, but it’s gotten Delco enough for me for one year. I’d like to wave my county flag and get off this roller coaster ride, please.

Solometo, 44, of Ridley Park, was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, harassment, and depositing waste on a highway for the Wednesday afternoon incident at 4th and Madison Avenues that was captured on video and quickly went viral.

Prospect Park Police Chief David Madonna said the incident was a result of road rage.

According to the affidavit, Solometo told police that she was in a line of cars to turn left at a light and honked at a driver in front of her who did not move when the arrow was green.

Solometo allegedly said the other motorist mocked her in her rearview mirror and she was having stomach issues so she drove around the car and turned left. She told police she believed the other vehicle started following her, which is why she got out to confront them. The driver of the other car allegedly insulted Solometo, which she told police made her angry.

“Solometo said, ‘I wanted to punch her in the face, but I pooped on her car instead and went home,” according to the affidavit.

Police said she later told them: “It was a clean poop. I didn’t even have to wipe.”

Listen, unless you are actively seated on a bidet, there is no poop that doesn’t need a good wipe, and preferably, several. (Why do I have to keep writing sentences I can‘t even believe I have to write?!?) But Solometo has an Only Fans account. Could this all be a ploy to promote? Perhaps.

Video shows Solometo throwing her head back in laughter Thursday as she’s taken into custody and walked before news cameras. When asked by a reporter what happened, she says: “The lady chased me. She chased me and I asked her not to attack me.”

Then, someone in the background asks a question I can‘t believe someone asked. And I sure as heck hope it wasn’t a journalist, because that would bring our whole average down.

“What‘d you eat that day?” they said.

“I have a sickness,” Solometo replied.

An attorney was not listed for Solometo in court records.

The case has gained national attention and was featured on TMZ. In Delco, residents made memes likening the doo-dooer to the “hawk tuah” girl and they bestowed her with nicknames, like the “Delco Deucer,” which inspired a dish of the same name by Wolf’s Superior Sandwiches of Aston. The Delco Deucer sandwich comes with barbecue brisket, chorizo beef chili, cheddar, ranch, red onion, and fried pickles and it looks disgusting.

Like this story, I predict it will be a huge hit in Delco.

Staff writer Vinny Vella contributed to this report.