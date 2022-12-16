Christmas comes with a lot of planning and preparation. Despite all of that planning, some things are bound to fall through. We have the hours of major stores in the Philly area to get you through the holidays and to know exactly how early you can hit the stores to spend those gift cards and take advantage of the after-Christmas sales.

Here’s a look at what stores are open and close between December 24-26:

Grocery stores

✅ Acme Markets will be open for normal hours. Check your local store’s hours at local.acmemarkets.com.

✅ Open normal business hours on December 24 and 26. Check your local store’s hours at wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

❌ Whole Foods will be closed on Christmas Day.

✅ Open until 6 p.m. December 24, normal hours Dec 26. Check your local store’s hours at giantfoodstores.com/store-locator.

❌ Giant locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

✅ South Philly Food Co-op will be open during normal hours.

✅ Sprouts will be open on Christmas Eve and Dec. 26.

❌ Closed on December 25.

✅Open until 5 p.m. on December 24, normal hours Dec. 26.

❌ Closed on Christmas Day.

❌ Aldi will be closed on Christmas Eve.

✅ Open Christmas Day and December 26.

✅ The market will be open on December 24 and 26.

❌ Reading Terminal Market will be closed on Christmas Day.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

✅ Open on Dec. 24 and 26.

❌ Get your wine before Christmas Day, because they will be closed.

Mail and packages

U.S. Postal Service

✅ December 24: Mail will be delivered regularly. Post Office location hours might change depending on your area. Check your local Post Office for hours.

❌ On Christmas Day and Dec. 26 offices will be closed and there will be no regular mail delivery.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

✅ UPS, FedEx, and DHL will be open on Christmas Eve. But for FedEx, only same-day city, trade networks, and custom critical services will be available.

❌ UPS, FedEx, and DHL will be closed on Christmas Day.

✅ FedEx and DHL will operate at normal hours on Dec. 26.

❌ UPS is closed on Dec. 26. Only UPS Express Critical will be available that day.

Banks

✅ Banks will operate normal hours on December 24.

❌ TD Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase bank will be closed on Christmas Day.

❌ All banks, except TD bank, will be closed on Dec. 26.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ CVS locations will operate under normal business hours. Call ahead to your local store before visiting or view hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Rite Aid

✅ Rite Aid stores will be open during its regular business hours. Call ahead for your local store’s hours or check online at riteaid.com/locations/search.html.

Walgreens

✅ Walgreens locations will be open for regular business hours. Check your local store’s hours at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Trash collection

❌ There is no trash or recycling pickup during Christmas. However, the city observes the holiday on Dec. 26, so that week will see trash pickup pushed back a day. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

Shopping malls

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place, the Fashion District, Philadelphia Mills, King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall will be closed on December 25.

✅ On Christmas Eve and Dec. 26, The Shops at Liberty Place, the Fashion District, Philadelphia Mills, King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall will be open.