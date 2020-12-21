The simple sentiment has been showcased across the Philadelphia region, in ways big and small, this holiday season, a time often referred to as the season of giving. Despite the challenges of a year upended by the coronavirus pandemic, the economic fallout of public health measures, and intense political polarization — or perhaps because of them — many people are searching for ways to safely spread joy. If they aren’t in position to give financially, they say they’re giving their time or talents, donating unused items they already own, or making essential workers smile behind their masks with a kind word or action.