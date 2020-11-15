I have my own, secular Christmas traditions, rituals I’ve imprinted onto my kids, and they all involve crowds. For 20 years now, we’ve had a trifecta — the light show and Dickens Village at Macy’s in Center City plus an elbow-to-elbow Christmas Eve morning food run for fresh fish and pies with my father at the Reading Terminal Market. Those outings are bridges my mind must cross for the season to be complete, and I’m sure many people have similar bridges. A virtual light show won’t cut it for me, personally, so I’ll cross my fingers, keep my mask on, and hope next yea is different.