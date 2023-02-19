Temple University Police Association launches GoFundMe for slain officer Christopher Fitzgerald

The Temple University Police Association launched a GoFundMe page for Christopher Fitzgerald, who was killed on duty Saturday night.

The goal is to raise $100,000, and the effort was well on its way by Sunday afternoon.

“Officer Fitzgerald was a loving husband, father, friend, and public servant whose dedication to his family and community was unmatched,” the page, set up by Rossman Shaffer, secretary of Temple University Police Association, reads. “Officer Fitzgerald loved being a police officer, and he will always be remembered for his fearlessness in fighting crime and his compassion for his community.”

The money raised will go to support Fitzgerald’s family. The police association stressed that this is the only fundraiser at this time.