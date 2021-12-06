A Scranton man has been charged with homicide and attempted homicide after he stole his roommate’s car, drove to her parent’s house in Bucks County and set a fire that destroyed it and killed her elderly father, investigators said Monday.

Police in Dunmore, Lackawanna County on Sunday arrested Christopher Gillie, 61, a few hours after he allegedly broke into Phyllis and Julius Drelick’s home in Buckingham Township and lit three small fires as the couple slept, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Julius Drelick, 79, was unable to escape and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive for Sunday morning’s blaze remained unclear. Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub planned to release more information about the crime at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Gillie remained in custody Monday, denied bail. There was no indication he had hired an attorney. Court records show he was convicted in 2013 of setting fire to a vacant garage and home in Scranton.

Phyllis Drelick told investigators that she heard her home’s smoke detector go off just before 3 a.m. Sunday, as she and her husband were sleeping upstairs, according to the affidavit. She went to investigate, using a chair lift installed in her home to get to the first floor.

Halfway down the stairs, the lift stopped working when the fire caused a power outage at the home, the affidavit said. Phyllis Drelick was able to climb down to the first floor, but unable to send the lift back up for her husband, who couldn’t descend the stairs without it, she told police. The heat from the fire and the rising smoke overtook her, and she left to get help from her neighbor.

Drelick’s daughter, Lisa King, called Dunmore police after hearing about the fire from her mother, the affidavit shows. King told investigators that her roommate, Gillie, was not home, and that her car and keys were missing.

A Dunmore officer later pulled Gillie over in King’s SUV, and smelled “a strong odor of gasoline” inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Gillie admitted to officers that he was drunk, and had the keys to the Drelicks’ house in his pocket. An antique rifle that belong to the couple was sitting next to him on the SUV’s passenger seat.

Surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home recorded King’s SUV pulling into the Drelicks’ driveway and then away nearly an hour later, according to the affidavit.

This is a developing story.