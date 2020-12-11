Christopher Wilson was reporting for his shift at Kuusakoski Recycling in Langhorne on Thursday morning when a man approached him in the parking lot with a gun, police said Friday.
The man opened fire on the 52-year-old and then sped off in a Nissan sedan, leaving Wilson’s coworkers reeling as they scrambled to perform CPR.
Investigators said the death of Wilson, of North Philadelphia, appeared to be a targeted killing.
Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said there is no danger to the public and offered condolences to Wilson’s family.
“This is a terrible tragedy — just a working man getting ready for the day, and now he’ll never get to enjoy life again,” Weintraub said.
He added that it was too early in the investigation to discuss motive, but said it was clear that the gunman knew Wilson.
“Whatever it was, it’s certainly nothing he did to deserve this,” Weintraub said. “But it seems like the evidence is pointing to someone or some people that had a personal issue with him.”
Police in Middletown Township were called to Kuusakoski Recycling on Wheeler Way just before 6 a.m. for reports of a shooting, investigators said. Medics found Wilson there unresponsive and pronounced him dead a short time later.
Workers at the business, which specializes in recycling old computers and other electronics, declined to comment Friday. The company’s corporate office in Illinois said in a statement that it values all of its employees and has made grief counseling available to them.
Wilson’s family in West Philadelphia did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Middletown Police at 215-750-3857 or Bucks County Detectives at 215-945-3100.