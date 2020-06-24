Philadelphia municipal employees were paid at least $8.4 million last year for hours that the city could not verify at the time they had worked, thanks to flaws in its new payroll system that are still not fully resolved, the city controller’s office has found.
In a report released Wednesday, Controller Rebecca Rhynhart called on Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration to halt launching any new information technology projects until the city better understands what went wrong with the troubled $47 million OnePhilly program.
“When you have a project that is this broke and $40 million was spent on this, the city needs to pause and say, ‘We need to change and improve the way that the city manages IT projects,' so that this doesn’t happen again,” said Rhynhart, an elected official who serves as the city’s financial watchdog. “Thinking about the best interest of taxpayers, what is most important is fixing it so it doesn’t happen in the future.”
Rhynhart pointed to the administration’s plan for a new finance software system, for which it has projected spending $132 million across future budgets.
The Kenney administration said that many of the issues identified in her report, which examine a period ending in June 2019, have since been fixed and that such problems shouldn‘t be unexpected in the first 18 months of a project as vast and complex as OnePhilly.
“The OnePhilly team has made tremendous strides in the past six months in resolving many of the issues that the Controller notes, and which the team itself first identified,” Kenney spokesperson Mike Dunn said. “In fact, many issues that existed during the period under audit have been rectified.”
Dunn added that the city already had decided to delay the planned finance system project “to allow more time to learn lessons from OnePhilly.” “The Controller is aware of that decision, so we are perplexed that she is publicly calling on us to do what we have, in fact, already done,” he said.
Launched in 2014, during former Mayor Michael Nutter’s administration, OnePhilly was originally envisioned as a $14.8 million project that by July 2015 would have replaced and combined in a single platform the city’s antiquated systems for timekeeping, payroll, pensions, benefits and other human resources functions. The city hired Colorado-based Ciber Inc. to build the program and stuck with the firm despite it going through a bankruptcy in April 2017 and being reorganized as Ciber Global.
Problems with OnePhilly peaked after the March 2019 rollout of the payroll component, which led hundreds to complaints from hundreds of employees about incorrect paychecks, missing overtime pay, and inaccurate tax withholdings and leave accruals.
The analysis from Rhynhart’s office, conducted by the accounting firm Eisner Amper, is the first published attempt to assess the tumultuous days that followed OnePhilly’s 2019 launch. The report, however, found that it was impossible to fully account for the extent of the errors because the city has not systematically tracked them.
The report looked at eight agencies that account for about three-quarters of city payroll spending, including the police, streets and human services departments, and examined the 2019 stretch from March 18 to June 30.
During that time, the city paid employees for about 300,000 hours of work it could not verify by the time paychecks went out, resulting in the $8.4 million in unverified payments. Instead, it paid them using an “assumed time” system based of the workers’ normal schedules and relied on the employees and their managers to go back and make adjustments.
In its response, the city said it used the “assumed time” system because it was more important to ensure workers were paid on time than it was to have accurate checks, which it has since attempted to rectify.
“After thoughtful discussion, management agreed to running an Assumed Time program in the event that Departments are unable to update, review and approve time captured for the period,” Mervisa Johnson, the Finance Department’s director of compliance and internal controls, wrote in a letter to Rhynhart. “Timekeepers go back in retro-effective time periods, perform necessary follow-ups, and update assumed time to reflect actual hours and submit and approve these changes.”
Before her 2017 election, Rhynhart served as budget director under Nutter and as chief administrative officer for one year in the Kenney administration. In that role, she sat on the steering committee for OnePhilly. The project was led by the Finance Department, and she said she was often overruled after raising objections.
“It was a very frustrating and flawed process. It was something that I did speak up often internally about,” Rhynhart said. “I was well aware that there were issues.”
Her report found that the city primarily handled errors reported by workers or managers on a case-by-case basis — rather than exploring whether one error was reflective of a systemic problem — and did not have a system for tracking them. Consequently, it is possible that there are errors that were never brought to the city’s attention, Rhynhart said.
That and other uncertainties caused by the system mean that the city’s financial reports for last year may not be accurate, the report said. The potential scale of those inaccuracies, however, did not rise to the level of having a “material impact” on the overall integrity of the financial statements.
Municipal union leaders have said the system has improved over time, and fewer employees are raising concerns. But not all of the problems have gone away. Two city workers who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media reached out to The Inquirer in recent weeks about underpayments caused by OnePhilly.
Some departments are also still using their old payroll systems as well as OnePhilly, the report found, creating byzantine and duplicative processes in a system that was meant to streamline city functions.
About 1,200 sanitation workers, for instance, have their hours reported by clerks who log them on paper time sheets that are manually entered into the Streets Department’s legacy timekeeping system, called ISIS, only to be printed out and manually reentered into OnePhilly.