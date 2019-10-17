That should be an outrage to every taxpayer. And the city still does not have a full accounting of how much has been overpaid or underpaid in total, and to how many. Even after the final amounts City Hall owes affected workers, and other affected workers owe the city, are ascertained, settling up may not be so simple. The president of one of the largest unions representing municipal workers said recently that some members are worried about how quickly they may be required to reimburse the city for full amounts they were overpaid. (Though it’s hard to be sympathetic to the plight of workers who clearly knew they were getting more than they were owed and apparently spent it or didn’t bother reporting it.)