Sharon Vaughn, a longtime City Council staffer, and Jimmy Harrity, a former aide to State Sen. Sharif Street, are poised to win the Nov. 8 special elections to fill two vacant Council at-large seats after local Democratic Party leaders on Wednesday night backed their candidacies.

The Democratic City Committee’s policy committee, which is made up of top party leaders, voted unanimously to recommend Vaughn and Harrity at its meeting Wednesday night. Democratic ward leaders will meet to formally choose the party’s nominees on Thursday, and they are expected to approve Vaughn and Harrity, who will then be all but guaranteed to win the special elections, thanks to the city’s heavily Democratic electorate.

» READ MORE: What you need to know about the Philly Democrats hoping to fill City Council’s two vacant at-large seats

Vaughn was chief of staff to former Councilmember Derek Green before stepping down earlier this month to run in next year’s mayoral race, creating the opening that Vaughn will likely fill in late November after the election results are certified.

Vaughn, who was still a Council staffer until Wednesday night, said she was submitting her resignation immediately to comply with the city Home Rule Charter’s “resign to run” rule, which requires city employees to step down from their current positions if they run for a new office.

“I would like to look into how we can start to finance some of these gun violence prevention programs,” said Vaughn, who lives in Feltonville. “We need to see if we can find who is creating these crimes, and if we can offer them some type of resources to maybe prevent them from going out there and being violent criminals.”

If elected, Vaughn and Harrity will serve out the remainder of the current four-year Council term, which ends in January 2024.

Democratic City Committee Chairman Bob Brady said Tuesday that Vaughn had previously indicated she would not run for a full four-year term in the 2023 elections if she is nominated for the special election.

But Vaughn said Wednesday night that she evaluate her options after the special election.

“I’m focusing on this one right now. We’ll see where that takes me,” she said.

The other vacancy was created by former Councilmember Allan Domb, who is still weighing whether to join the race to replace term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney.

Domb’s former chief of staff, Eryn Santamoor, spoke before the policy committee during candidate interviews, but party leaders instead backed Harrity, who became political director for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party after Street was elected chairman of the state party earlier this year.

Harrity, who lives in Kensington, said he plans to focus on education when he joins Council to make sure Philadelphia children get “an honest and even chance.”

“One of the best ways for somebody to get out of the ghetto is through an education, and we’re not doing a good job of that,” Harrity said. “We’re cutting all the programs for the kids. They have no place to go. And you see what happens.”

Harrity plans to run for a full term in next year’s regular Council elections, and Brady said he would likely get the party’s endorsement, as incumbents usually do.

Vaughn and Harrity are set to join Council alongside Quetcy Lozada and Anthony Phillips, who have been nominated by Democratic ward leaders for the special elections to fill two other Council vacancies created by the recent resignations of two other mayoral hopefuls: Maria Quiñones-Sánchez and Cherelle L. Parker.

Lozada is poised to replace Quiñones-Sánchez, for whom Lozada served as chief of staff from 2008 to 2018, in the Kensington-based 7th District.

Phillips, who leads the nonprofit Youth Action, is in line to take over Parker’s 9th District, which includes parts of North and Northwest Philadelphia.

This is a developing story.