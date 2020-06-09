Car parades. Socially distanced diploma handoffs. Virtual commencement speeches, viewed from the living room.
The coronavirus has upended traditions surrounding high school graduations, forcing schools to rewrite long-standing scripts and find new ways to honor the Class of 2020.
How is your school marking the milestone? How are you celebrating? Or, for the adults out there, how are your children, or grandchildren, being recognized?
We want to share your stories. If you’re a Philadelphia area high school senior, or the family member of one, send us your graduation photos and videos. Add your submissions here.
If you’re under 18, you’ll need your guardian’s permission to submit. Photos and videos sent before June 17 will be considered for publication in our print and online editions.